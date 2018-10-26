How to apply for The Great British Bake Off 2019

If you think you’ve got what it takes to make it to the renowned white tent, then applications are now open for The Great British Bake Off 2019.

The popular Channel 4 show will return next year with a new batch of budding bakers, all vying to be crowned winner.

The new Bake Off champ is set to be crowned next week, but if you think you could be the next Bake Off star then applications are now open until early next year (Love Productions/Channel 4)

Although fans feared that Bake Off wouldn’t be the same without Mel, Sue and Mary Berry when the show shockingly left the BBC, viewers have been pleasantly surprised by the result.

Millions of viewers have been tuning in to watch the current series, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judging the bakes and Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig making those all important baking related jokes and innuendos.

Have you got what it takes?

The Bake Off website asks: “Are you bonkers about baking? If you find yourself surrounded by rolling pins, scales, wooden spoons and measuring cups on a regular basis, and have noticed that you’re almost always coated in a fine layer of flour, you might be ready to take your talent to the next level by going on the Bake Off.

“Being one of the bakers means being part of the GBBO family, with Prue and Paul at the helm, Sandi and Noel cheering you on, and every other baker by your side.”

The 2019 application page states: “The Great British Bake Off kneads you.

We're looking for a gourmet selection of amateur bakers to enter the tent for the tenth series of The Great British Bake Off.

“If you or someone you know can prove to perfection and rise to the occasion, then why not apply now.”

Applications close on Sunday January 6, so there’s just over two months left to apply for the show.

Successful applicants are expected to be informed by March 2019.

For more information or to apply for the next series, visit the Great British Bake Off website.