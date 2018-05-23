How this Harrogate businesswoman braved crocodile-infested waters to raise funds for conservation

Time in Zambia inspired one woman to brave crocodile-infested waters to raise funds for conservation.

Jane Keogh is getting ready to lead a team of eight volunteers on a canoeing trip down the crocodile-infested Zambezi River.

The trip is part of a fund-raising campaign by the Harrogate businesswoman to help disadvantaged and orphaned children in the Chiawa region of rural Zambia. As part of that, an auction is being held for a VIP box to see Cirque Du Soleil at Leeds Arena.

“I worked in Zambia for two years, in the safari industry and just fell in love with the place,” the 55-year-old Mind Coach explains.

Jane owned a travel business specialising in trips to Africa when she and husband, Sean, were offered jobs as lodge managers.

“We got to know all the guys working on the lodges and visited the villages where their families lived.

“Children in Zambia are educated at primary level, but then have to pay to go to secondary school, which many can’t afford.”

This education was not just about literacy and numeracy but also about conservation, helping to stop poaching and promoting sustainable living.

Jane wanted to make a difference.

“I didn’t have the spare funds to build a boarding house or put a large number of children through school.

“It was when I was back at home in Harrogate, I went to a United Nations Association meeting with Clive Wilson from Primeast.

“His presentation on the UN Sustainability Goals resonated with me and when I voiced my doubts about not having the resources to help, Clive just said ‘who are you not to?’”

That comment sowed the seed and Jane said, made her think about what was possible.

“Starting a charity is a very complicated and lengthy process so I decided to link up with charities which were already established.

“I started developing a connection with Conservation Lower Zambezi (CLZ) which runs education programmes, teaching children about conservation.”

With safari holidays generating a large amount of tourism Jane said it hit her that something needed to be done to ensure future generations were able to enjoy these animals.

“If we don’t change something now, my children’s children and their children will not see an elephant or wild dog or rhino. I cannot imagine a world where we no longer have wild animals roaming their natural habitats or children only being able to reference what an elephant or rhino look like through images on the Internet or in a mock-up in a museum.

“CLZ will run the sponsorship programme on the ground and it ties in with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which inspired me at the meeting.

“The children are chosen on merit and have to be a member of the school conservation club. They sign a ‘contract’ to commit to their education and their progress is monitored and tracked, working closely with the committed team at CLZ to protect the future of this beautiful wild land.”

So Jane set about finding a way to raise money and decided to do something really challenging and unusual.

“I came up with the idea of canoeing down the river and put it out in November. I did it all through networking and eight people decided to take the trip.”

Their journey will start on July 11 when they set off from Chirundu for four days down the Zambezi

River which splits Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We will be in proper canoes with CLZ trained guides. We will be in good hands, the guides have to pass rigorous exams and are re-tested every year.

The river is home to crocodiles and hippos but Jane said the guides are trained in animal behaviour and know how to navigate the waters safely.

It will also be an adventure for her.

“I have done trips like this before but not for four nights,” she said.

At night the group will sleep under canvas on islands in the river.

“It is a really affordable way to see Africa,” Jane says.

“It is such a magical place and just to be under canvas and hear the wildlife calling, then look up at the stars which are so shiny they look diamonds is an astonishing experience.”

The group finish their trip on July 18 at Kafue where CLZ is based and will have the opportunity to see the charity’s work first hand. After that they will have a bush tour and safari to see the animals the money they raise will help protect.

For all the volunteers, the trip is self funded, so all the sponsor money raised will go directly to help fund the education programme.

Jane said they are hoping to raise £13,500 and with the big fund-raising events still to happen, They already have already raised more than £7,000.

Events still in the calendar include a fund-raising lunch, which takes place on June 10 at Harrogate’s Hotel du Vin. The lunch will include a raffle with prizes donated by local companies and a special deluxe quiz, hosted by DJ Trev. Tickets are still available from Jane at jane@janekeogh.co.uk

A live auction is also currently running for a private VIP box at Leeds First Direct Arena for the OVO Cirque Du Soleil show on Thursday, September 20.

The prize includes 16 tickets for the show. The auction which is at jumblebee.co.uk/thezambianconnection closes on June 10. There is also a track day up for grabs, details of which can be found on the site.

As well as the Environmental Education Programme, CLZ runs a Village Scout Unit and Community Development Programme. It

also hosts the the annual Safari Guides Training courses and exams for the Lower Zambezi.

Find out more about CLZ and its work at conservationlowerzambezi.org

CONSERVATION WORK

CLZ is a non-profit organisation which was set up in 1994 by local safari operators and other concerned individuals, who saw a need for organised support to help what is now the Department of National Parks and Wildlife. They work together to combat poaching.

When it started, CLZ sent teams out across the National Park in an old Land Rover from a simple base camp built on the banks of the river.

CLZ has since grown and been able to increase its work in the Lower Zambezi. Offering more support to DNPW and starting its own education programmes.