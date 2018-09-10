How THAT Jess Glynne song is helping Jet2.com to sell you a holiday

It is the pop song which has divided opinion among Leeds-based airline Jet2.com’s passengers.

Jet’s repeated used of Jess Glynne’s hit Hold My Hand on flights has prompted frustration and complaints from customers.

“The worst thing about flying with jet 2 is having to hear jess glynne about 6 times,” wrote one Twitter user.

Now the airline has announced the launch of a new national advertising campaign, evolving the popular ‘Hold My Hand’ concept to target more holidaymakers and showcase more areas of Jet2holidays experience.

The new adverts feature the 2015 pop hit and have been developed to showcase the joy that couples and families experience whilst travelling with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, such as jumping into the pool, swimming in the sea or lapping up the sunshine. They were premiered over the weekend during Coronation Street as well as X Factor and Vanity Fair.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This integrated national campaign really demonstrates the memories that couples and families make when on holiday, and with summer behind us, it launches at the perfect time to inspire holidaymakers to plan their next trip with us.

“...we are very confident that this advert and the evolution of the ‘hold my hand’ concept will be a significant factor in the continued success of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.”