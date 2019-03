Scores of parents took the time and trouble to post pictures of their children to the Yorkshire Evening Post facebook page. Is your child featured?



1. Mr Bump Alexander Brown, aged 18 months.

2. Hermione Granger Phoebe May Pilkington, aged 9.

3. Charlie's Golden Ticket From Willy Wonka Maddison, age 6.

4. Where's Wally? Harley, aged 4.

