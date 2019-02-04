How Harrogate drivers can help firefighters practice life-saving techniques

An appeal to help firefighters hone lifesaving rescue techniques has been made to drivers in the district preparing to scrap their vehicles.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service put out the appeal today (Monday, February 4), highlighting the number of incidents they attend with other branches of the emergency services.

Harrogate Station Manager Mick Sowden said: "As a fire service we spend a great deal of time working with partners to reduce the number of road traffic collisions that occur within the county.

"However, collisions still occur where motorists may be trapped in their vehicles and in need of rescue. Fire crews need to continually practice rescue techniques on a variety of vehicles, to help them maintain their skills

"Firefighters are asking any motorist who is looking to scrap their vehicle to contact them, and the vehicle will be put to good use. Vehicles will be disposed of at an authorised scrap dealer."

Any motorist who would like to donate their vehicle to support this training should contact Harrogate fire station on 01423 504082.