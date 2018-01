Have your say

Temple Newsam’s Home Farm is celebrating the New Year with a newborn calf.

Traditional Hereford Cow ‘Lettuce’ gave birth to a yet-to-be-named bull calf on New Year’s Day.

Spokesman Coun Lucinda Yeadon said: “I’m happy to say that both mother and bull calf are in great health and doing very well.”

To visit Lettuce and her thriving calf, the farm is open from 10am-4pm Tuesday to Sunday.