How best to improve Leeds transport efficiency?

YEP Reader Panelists backed our drive to get city transport moving more efficiently ... and fast.

Community forum members supported Yorkshire Evening Post's "the people have spoken" submission to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling in our quest for government commitment to meet the city's mass-transit ambitions.

If you live or work in the area, email chris.page@jpress.co.uk to have your say on local topics

Here's Reader Panel transports of delight.

Natasha Meek

Public transport is a blessing that can take more drivers off the road and reduce CO2 emissions. We must prepare for extra commuters by sending double decker buses. For my daily commute, I am most often on single decker buses, which means no seats, and passing by people who have been waiting for a bus that should be able to accommodate them.

MG Kibria

Leeds transport can be made efficient by ensuring bus services run on time. I mostly drive but try to catch a bus if need to go to city because parking is so difficult in town. Sorry to say, my experience with bus services isn't great. Most of the times, I have to wait long for a bus. And, when buses arrive, all arrive at the same time! We don't need that, do we ? I've seen tram services in other British and European cities. They're very efficient time-wise as they don't get stuck in traffic. Can't we have trams in Leeds?

Dave Kelly

Make transport more efficient by using GPS real time tracking systems on buses to ensure accurate updated information for passengers. Being a patron of buses in Leeds, customers are often let down by out of date timetables. Sometimes the buses don’t turn up at all! Also issue drivers a fish every day to accompany the chip they carry on their shoulders. HARRUMPH!

Indee Watson

As a former commuter via train, I've found that trains being late is the key issue with transportation. However, this is an issue that may be difficult to solve, as it is often out of their control. More warning for late/cancelled trains would make transport more efficient and less inconvenient.

Joanne St Lawrence

You are asking the people to think big on the transport system. Cycle lanes are a waste of time and space, bus lanes cause huge delays to other traffic, much of which is commercial vehicles. If Leeds is really going to think big the only real answer is an underground system, like the one that has kept London moving for so long, or an above ground monorail system favoured in other parts of the world. Of the two I believe the monorail would be easier and quicker to install. However, considering the hilly nature of our city, a system which combined both would probably work best. I did read somewhere that Leeds considered the option of an underground system when London was considering theirs. What a pity they decided against it. By an odd coincidence, I was looking at the website 'Memories of Leeds' and there was a discussion and picture of a proposed monorail system for Leeds in 1991. Like the underground system, it was dismissed as too expensive, but it was only for the city centre. People thought it would be quicker to walk than wait for the train. They don't seem to have intended it to be extended outside the centre to bring people in to work, shop and visit the theatres. It seems the council then, as now, don't seem to be able to see the bigger picture where Leeds is a huge city and needs a transport system able to cope. No wonder people drive to work - even that is quicker than the buses! Their answer was cycle lanes, which are rarely used and block up all traffic. I despair!

Dennis Appleyard

We have been down this road before and failed. It is easy to blame council incompetence or lethargy or lack of funding, but has there ever been a clear agreed costed strategy? There's only one thing for it ... put Sir Gary Verity in charge!

Denis Angood

I used to drive for the old LCT and studied transport to CIT level. It is such a shame that the knowledge of the LCC did not acquire some knowledge about the provision of transport for the city before producing their failures. I have submitted many missives on the subject to your paper. These date back to 2012, especially the proposed rail link to the airport, which the council have seen fit to demote to a parkway station. A concerted effort by all our local representatives could have secured funding for such a scheme if they had shown any sort of willingness to fight for what was needed. Transport for the North will only work if the representatives have any backbone to stand up and demand the funding needed for the whole area. The Transport for the North (TfN) organisation has published its 30 year plan and according to comments made soon after it would appear to be just another "Quango" spouting more waffle.Taxpayers money being paid to a group who, it seems, have no authority to access funding to even contemplate a project to improve the transport infrastructure. TfN has no powers to source its funding except through government and the disproportionate discrepancy between transport funds for London and the North leave it lagging far behind. Everything TfN talks about doing is subject to the whim of government even though the body has gained statutory status. TfN whilst looking at the whole region has to consider smaller scale improvements that can be implemented without the need for massive investment. City and urban connections should be a priority with extra trains and carriages and smarter ticketing arrangements, which they say are in the pipeline. Further plans to improve urban connections should be discussed with suggestions requested from interested parties. Suggestions could include ideas such as reopening the Spen Valley line from Low Moor through Dewsbury to Wakefield which would greatly improve connectivity. Connecting the two Bradford stations would open a new vista for West Yorkshire travellers. A system of underground/ overground funded jointly with LCC could serve the city of Leeds and surrounding areas. The possibilities for the provision of a transport infrastructure are endless but the funding is not, therefore the function of TfN should be to prioritise the schemes that will bring the most benefit as soon as possible. We do not need any more years of waffling and lame excuses from so called "experts".