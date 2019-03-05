How an off-duty police employee talked a suicidal man down from a Leeds bridge

An off-duty West Yorkshire police officer talked a man down from bridge.

Police staff member Eddie McEvoy stopped to talk to a man who was spotted on a bridge.

Due to his work, Eddie was aware of the risks of approaching someone in crisis but he decided to stop and talked the man away from the barrier and walked with him off the bridge.

Eddie, who works as an Initial Contact Officer in the Force Communications Department, has been rewarded for his bravery by being nominated for a Special Recognition for Bravery and Courage category.

Another West Yorkshire Police officer up for an award is Chief Inspector Nick Rook, who is up for the Services to the Public award.

Chf Insp Rook is one of the few visually impaired officers in the UK after a health issue four years ago blinded him in his right eye but he was determined to keep his job.

He has assisted with re-branding and setting up the first operations centre for the National Police Air Service, designed a new shift pattern which reduced sickness levels and brought in a replacement command and control system which saved the force thousands of pounds.

He is also an executive member of the West Yorkshire Police Disability Association, a role in which he engages with others and tries to break down disability barriers.

He has been a serving police officer for 20 years and as previously been nominated in the National Diversity Awards and European Diversity Awards for his work as a role model for other disabled police employees.

Chief Inspector Rook said: “It is humbling to receive such recognitions. What I am really pleased about, especially taking into account Eddie’s nomination, is that these awards shine the spotlight on the hard work my colleagues in Contact Management do every day behind the scenes.”

Senior Contact manager Tom Donohoe said: “The APD Control Room awards are an important way to recognise those staff who work tirelessly and with dedication and commitment, but are not always in the public eye.

“I am delighted that for the second year running West Yorkshire Police have been nominated. It’s great to be in company with unsung heroes from other police forces, the fire service and ambulance service.

“These awards are a great way to recognise all the work that these staff do, day in and day out.”

The awards are due to take place this Thursday, March 7 at the De Vere Orchard Hotel in Nottingham.