Hours of disruption at Leeds station as morning trains delayed or diverted

Train services running through Leeds station have been delayed or diverted, heaping more misery on morning commuters.

In an update delivered by Northern on Thursday morning, an earlier fault with the signalling system means that some trains passing through the station are now delayed or diverted.

Passengers are also warned that some trains will now not be calling at certain stations due to the delays.

A Northern spokesperson said: "Earlier signalling problems at Leeds have caused delays to services this morning.

"Some services may now run express, not calling at some stations due to the delays incurred."

The fault has now been fixed and all trains are running, with disruption expected until around 10am.

Passengers are advised to visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from

