Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warnings

Leeds is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice to Leeds. This warning is in place from 3pm on Thursday (31 Jan) until 12pm on Friday (1 Feb), covering East, North, West and South Yorkshire, including Leeds.

The Met Office said: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“This is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely.

“There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

“Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

Today (30 Jan)

12:00 - Sunny 3C

13:00 - Sunny 3C

14:00 - Sunny intervals 3C

15:00 - Sunny 3C

16:00 - Sunny intervals 3C

17:00 - Clear night 2C

18:00 - Clear night 1C

19:00 - Clear night 0C

20:00 - Clear night -1C

21:00 - Clear night -1C

22:00 - Clear night -2C

23:00 - Clear night - 2C

Wednesday (30 Jan)

00:00 - Clear night -2C

01:00 - Clear night -2C

02:00 - Partly cloudy -3C

03:00 - Clear night -3C

04:00 - Mist -3C

05:00 - Partly cloudy -3C

06:00 - Mist -4C

07:00 - Mist -4C

08:00 - Fog -4C

09:00 - Mist -3C

10:00 - Cloudy -2C

11:00 - Cloudy -1C

12:00 - Cloudy -1C

13:00 - Cloudy 0C

14:00 - Cloudy 0C

15:00 - Cloudy 1C

16:00 - Cloudy 0C

17:00 - Cloudy 0C

18:00 - Cloudy -1C

19:00 - Cloudy -1C

20:00 - Cloudy -1C

21:00 - Cloudy -1C

22:00 - Cloudy -1C

23:00 - Cloudy -1C

Snow is also set to hit Leeds from 9am to around 12am on Friday (1 Feb).