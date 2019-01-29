Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warnings

Leeds is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice to Leeds. A warning is in place from 12pm today (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering East, North, West and South Yorkshire, including Leeds.

Leeds is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place

A second weather warning for snow and ice is also in place for Leeds from 3pm on Thursday (31 Jan) until 12pm on Friday (1 Feb).

The Met Office said: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.

“As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”

The Met Office add that “Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

Today (29 Jan)

12:00 - Light rain 3C

13:00 - Heavy rain 3C

14:00 - Light rain 3C

15:00 - Light rain 3C

16:00 - Overcast 3C

17:00 - Cloudy 3C

18:00 - Cloudy 3C

19:00 - Cloudy 2C

20:00 - Cloudy 2C

21:00 - Cloudy 1C

22:00 - Partly cloudy night 1C

23:00 - Clear night 0C

Wednesday (30 Jan)

00:00 - Clear night 0C

01:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C

02:00 - Clear night -1C

03:00 - Clear night -1C

04:00 - Clear night -2C

05:00 - Clear night -2C

06:00 - Partly cloudy night -2C

07:00 - Clear night -2C

08:00 - Partly cloudy night -2C

09:00 - Sunny intervals -2C

10:00 - Sunny 0C

11:00 - Sunny 1C

12:00 - Sunny 2C

13:00 - Sunny 3C

14:00 - Sunny intervals 3C

15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C

16:00 - Sunny 2C

17:00 - Partly cloudy night 1C

18:00 - Clear night -0C

19:00 - Clear night -1C

20:00 - Clear night -1C

21:00 -Clear night -2C

22:00 - Clear night -2C

23:00 - Clear night -3C