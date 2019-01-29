Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warnings

Leeds is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice to Leeds. A warning is in place from 12pm today (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering East, North, West and South Yorkshire, including Leeds.
A second weather warning for snow and ice is also in place for Leeds from 3pm on Thursday (31 Jan) until 12pm on Friday (1 Feb).
The Met Office said: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.
“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.
“As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”
The Met Office add that “Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”
Hour-by-hour forecast
Today (29 Jan)
12:00 - Light rain 3C
13:00 - Heavy rain 3C
14:00 - Light rain 3C
15:00 - Light rain 3C
16:00 - Overcast 3C
17:00 - Cloudy 3C
18:00 - Cloudy 3C
19:00 - Cloudy 2C
20:00 - Cloudy 2C
21:00 - Cloudy 1C
22:00 - Partly cloudy night 1C
23:00 - Clear night 0C
Wednesday (30 Jan)
00:00 - Clear night 0C
01:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C
02:00 - Clear night -1C
03:00 - Clear night -1C
04:00 - Clear night -2C
05:00 - Clear night -2C
06:00 - Partly cloudy night -2C
07:00 - Clear night -2C
08:00 - Partly cloudy night -2C
09:00 - Sunny intervals -2C
10:00 - Sunny 0C
11:00 - Sunny 1C
12:00 - Sunny 2C
13:00 - Sunny 3C
14:00 - Sunny intervals 3C
15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C
16:00 - Sunny 2C
17:00 - Partly cloudy night 1C
18:00 - Clear night -0C
19:00 - Clear night -1C
20:00 - Clear night -1C
21:00 -Clear night -2C
22:00 - Clear night -2C
23:00 - Clear night -3C