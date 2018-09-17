Hour-by-hour forecast: Storm Helene is set to hit Leeds tonight but when will it end?

Have your say

Storm Helene is set to Leeds at 9pm tonight and we're already counting down the hours till it ends!

Below, courtesy of the Weather Channel, we've provided a hour-by-hour weather forecast of how the storm will develop when it begins this evening.

The wind speed will really increase tomorrow morning, bouncing 15-23 km/h through the night to 34 km/h come 7am.

It will rise to highs of 43km/h wind speed throughout Tuesday afternoon before it begins to die down at 10pm.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast in full:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2018

21:00: Partly Cloudy - 19°. Wind speed - 18 km/h

22:00: Clear - 18°. Wind speed -18 km/h

23:00: Clear 18°. Wind speed -17 km/h

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2018

00:00: Clear -17° - Wind speed - 16 km/h

01:00: Clear - 16° - Wind speed -16 km/h

02:00: Clear - 16° - Wind speed -16 km/h

03:00: Clear 15° - Wind speed -15 km/h

04:00: Clear - 15° - Wind speed -15 km/h

05:00: Partly Cloudy - 15°. Wind speed - 18 km/h

06:00: Light Rain -17°. Wind speed -23 km/h

07:00: Light Rain / Wind -17° -Wind speed - 34 km/h

08:00: Light Rain / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 34 km/h

09:00: Light Rain / Wind - 19° - Wind speed -37 km/h

10:00: Cloudy / Wind - 19° - Wind speed - 40 km/h

11:00: Cloudy / Wind - 20° - Wind speed - 43 km/h

12:00: Mostly Cloudy / Wind - 20° - Wind speed - 42 km/h

13:00: Mostly Cloudy / Wind - 20° - Wind speed - 42 km/h

14:00: Mostly Sunny / Wind - 20° - Wind speed - 42 km/h

15:00: Mostly Sunny / Wind - 21° - Wind speed - 42 km/h

16:00: Mostly Sunny / Wind - 21° -Wind speed - 40 km/h

17:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 21° -Wind speed - 39 km/h

18:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 20° - Wind speed - 35 km/h

19:00: Mostly Sunny / Wind - 19° - Wind speed - 34 km/h

20:00: Mostly Clear / Wind -19° - Wind speed - 34 km/h

21:00: Partly Cloudy / Wind - 18° - Wind speed - 34 km/h

22:00: Light Rain - 18° - Wind speed - 26 km/h