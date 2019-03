Hour by hour forecast for Leeds as Storm Freya brings dangerous winds

Have your say

A Met Office weather warning has been issued for Leeds as Storm Freya descends on the city on Sunday.

The warning is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday. Wind speeds could reach between 55mph-65mph.

Leeds weather forecast.

Here is Sunday’s hour by hour forecast for Leeds:

6am - A clear sky and a moderate breeze

7am - Sunny and a moderate breeze

8am - Sunny and a moderate breeze

9am - Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

10am - Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

11am - Light cloud and a gentle breeze

12pm - Light cloud and a gentle breeze

1pm - Light rain and a gentle breeze

2pm - Heavy rain and a gentle breeze

3pm - Heavy rain and a gentle breeze

4pm - Heavy rain and a moderate breeze

5pm - Heavy rain and a moderate breeze

6pm - Light rain showers and a moderate breeze

7pm - Light rain and a moderate breeze

8pm - Gusty winds and light rain

9pm - Gusty winds and light cloud

10pm - Gusty winds and light cloud

11pm - Strong winds and light cloud