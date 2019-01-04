Hotly-tipped indie band Skylights announce high-profile show in Leeds

Yorkshire indie rockers Skylights have kicked off 2019 by announcing a high-profile show in Leeds.

The hotly-tipped group, whose self-funded debut single YRA was added to the BBC Radio 1 Introducing playlist, will be appearing at the city centre’s Belgrave Music Hall on Friday, February 22.

And singer Rob Scarisbrick today said he and his bandmates were “absolutely buzzing” at the prospect of playing such a well-known venue.

Guitarist Turnbull Smith added: “The last few months have been very hectic indeed.

“The response to our first two singles has been phenomenal.”

The Leeds and York based four-piece signed a management deal with Marone Inc last year amid mounting interest from a number of labels and promoters.