Horsforth midwife and teacher open business to support new mums

Shared experiences of motherhood have given birth to myth-busting parental workshops with a difference.

Horsforth-based Parent Prep offers alternative ante and post natal classes in a relaxed environment.

The co-founders – former business studies teacher Caroline Rowles and Julia Walker-Brown, a midwife of 15 years – shared similar feelings of apprehension after birth. Caroline said: “I don’t think many particularly consider the support they’re going to need after their baby is born. For me, that’s when new mums really need help and support, because suddenly you’ve birthed this little thing, it comes home and you’ve got a new person living with you. You don’t tend to go to mother and baby groups until they’re a little bit older. Sometimes you need that support sooner, rather than later.”

Julia added: “I love the NHS, but it’s really overstretched. There just isn’t enough of the NHS to go round to do something about it.

“Women aren’t just mums. They also just want to chat about general stuff.”

READ MORE: The 17 'unnecessary' procedures that could soon be cut from NHS services



And so Parent Prep was born, based at Caroline’s Westend Lane home. It has also expanded to Horsforth Health Club on Monday evenings.

Julia said: “We didn’t want to do it in an environment that wasn’t homely. In a children’s centre you can’t kick your shoes off and put your feet up.”

Each class encourages choice, covering subjects such as feeding, transition to parenthood and family sleeping patterns.

Julia added: “They know they’re not the only person who’s awake at 6am, bored by the company of their six-week-old, or really excited for their baby to wake up from a nap.”

She added: “Trust your instincts and remember you are not alone.”

Find out more on: parentprep.co.uk/

READ MORE: Leeds midwife of 34 years delivers final baby at the LGI