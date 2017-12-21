Horsforth crash: Woman confirmed to have died - driver arrested

Have your say

A woman, 66, died in a crash in Horsforth, police have confirmed this morning.

A baby girl with her in a pram suffered minor injuries in the accident around 3.30pm yesterday.

The crash happened close to the Brownlee pub in Horsforth

Police say the car involved, a Volkswagen Tiguan was travelling north along Church Avenue, in Horsforth.

It had just passed the junction with Long Row, outside the Brownlee Arms public house, when it failed to negotiate the bend, colliding with the woman who was on the offside footpath.

The 66-year-old local woman was given emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

She was pushing the 10-month old child in a pram at the time of the collision.

A dog that the woman was walking was also injured and was taken to vets for treatment.

The driver of the Tiguan, a 43-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the movements of the Tiguan in the time leading up to the collision.

Air and road ambulances were sent to the scene, following the accident yesterday evening.

Police put road closures in place on Long Row, which caused disruption for commuters ahead of rush hour as buses and traffic were diverted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101.