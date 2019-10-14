Hop along to conker challenge and ale launch in Leeds
A conker crown is up for grabs, along with a chance to sample a new pale ale brewed with hops grown across Leeds.
Nomadic Beers will host an Open Taproom with its second annual Nomadic Beers Conker Tournament, and the celebrated pouring of GeeGee, a new, fresh hop pale.
Katie Marriott, owner of Nomadic beers, said: “Last year’s conker tournament was a great success, everyone had fun in our family friendly event.
“This year, we are allowing entrants to bring their own conkers.”
Entry to the competition is free and it is for all ages.
Last year’s winner, Justin Keenan, will defend his crown. “I’ve been training four hours a day and I’ve been on special high protein nut empathy diet” said Justin.
“I’m in peak conker condition. The cup’s mine to keep, all challengers welcome!”
GeeGee, made by members of the Leeds Co-Hoperative, will be launched too. Its name comes from “Green Goddess”, the Nomadic Beers’ green delivery van.
“This is the second year we’ve brewed the beer for them, and we received an impressive haul of hops” said Katie.
“The hops were harvested and delivered to us for brewing just a day later, to keep them as fresh as possible”.
There will also be wine, gin and soft drinks available at the event. The conker tournament begins at 2pm.
During the day, Nomadic Beers will support St Gemma’s Hospice, with scattered donation boxes. The Open Taproom is from 12-8pm on October 26, at Unit 11, Sheepscar House, 15 Sheepscar Street, LS7 1AD.