Home win for Leeds Rhinos with Amazon Echo technology

Just champion – that’s the verdict on a new link-up between Leeds Rhinos and integrated marketing agency Home.

Leeds-based Home has created an official Rhinos skill – or voice-driven app – for the Amazon Echo device that is designed to help supporters keep tabs on the latest news about the team.

The Rhinos are the first rugby league club in the UK to make use of Amazon Echo skills technology.

Phil Daly, head of media and PR for the Rhinos, said: “We’re always thinking about new ways to make it easier for our fans to consume our content and stay in the know with what’s going on at the club, so when Home came to us with an idea of creating the first club rugby league skill, it was a no brainer.”

Phill Midwinter, technology director at Home, said: “The rise of voice-activated assistants opens up exciting opportunities for businesses and brands, especially when recent stats are suggesting that, by the end of 2018, over 40 per cent of UK households will have a smart speaker.

“We’re thrilled to have helped Leeds Rhinos take advantage of this tech to engage with their fans.”

