Home from home for Leeds cancer families

A home from home for the families of children with cancer has been officially opened.
The Candlelighters Cottage in Leeds will provide a place to stay for families from the Yorkshire and Humber region as youngsters are cared for as inpatients at the city’s children’s hospital.
The £500,000 project was launched by Leeds-based childhood cancer charity the Candlelighters.
It means parents and siblings can stay close to their loved ones when they are undergoing cancer treatment.
A launch event was held after funds were raised to buy and refurbish the cottage on Brandon Road.