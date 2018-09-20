Home from home for cancer families

Have your say

A home from home for the families of children with cancer has been officially opened.

The Candlelighters Cottage in Leeds will provide a place to stay for families from the Yorkshire and Humber region as youngsters are cared for as inpatients at the city’s children’s hospital.

The £500,000 project was launched by Leeds-based childhood cancer charity the Candlelighters.

It means parents and siblings can stay close to their loved ones when they are undergoing cancer treatment.

A launch event was held after funds were raised to buy and refurbish the cottage on Brandon Road.