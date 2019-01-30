Hollyoaks actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter has revealed that her "beautiful baby girl" arrived stillborn just days before Christmas.
The 29-year-old soap star shared the news that the child she was expecting with her partner was "born sleeping" on December 21.
Porter said that she and her fiance will always love the child, who they named Penny-Leigh Porter.
The actress, who plays Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks, took to Instagram to share the sad news of her loss.
She wrote: "Our beautiful baby girl, Penny-Leigh Barber was born sleeping on the 21st of December 2018 at 6.49am, 29 weeks & 3 days young. My heart has never felt pain like it. Sleep sweetly our angel. We will always love you. Love your Mummy & Daddy. My Everything."
An image alongside the message shows the baby's hand and footprints pressed onto a card.
Porter revealed in a November interview with OK magazine that she was expecting a baby, and was "really happy".