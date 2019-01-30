Hollyoaks actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter has revealed that her "beautiful baby girl" arrived stillborn just days before Christmas.

The 29-year-old soap star shared the news that the child she was expecting with her partner was "born sleeping" on December 21.

Kirsty-Leigh Porter - (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Porter said that she and her fiance will always love the child, who they named Penny-Leigh Porter.

The actress, who plays Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks, took to Instagram to share the sad news of her loss.

She wrote: "Our beautiful baby girl, Penny-Leigh Barber was born sleeping on the 21st of December 2018 at 6.49am, 29 weeks & 3 days young. My heart has never felt pain like it. Sleep sweetly our angel. We will always love you. Love your Mummy & Daddy. My Everything."

An image alongside the message shows the baby's hand and footprints pressed onto a card.

Porter revealed in a November interview with OK magazine that she was expecting a baby, and was "really happy".