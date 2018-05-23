Hitting the heights at new Leeds climbing centre

THRILLSEEKERS will be going up in the world when a new family-friendly indoor climbing centre opens its doors in Leeds this weekend.

Based in Holbeck, the Clip ’n Climb Leeds attraction will be the largest centre of its kind in the north of England.

It features no fewer than 32 individual climbs, including the 5.6m-high Stairway To Heaven and Astro Ball, which challenges its would-be conquerors to stay balanced on a tower of giant plastic spheres.

Other climbs come complete with daunting names such as Circuit Breaker, Dry Ice, Lightning Crack and Totem Pole.

And, with climbing being accepted as an official sport for the 2020 Olympics, the team at the centre are confident it will be a big hit with people throughout the city.

David Robinson, director of Clip ’n Climb Leeds, said: “Since first opening in New Zealand in 2005, the Clip ’n Climb indoor climbing concept has proven exceptionally popular with families and keen climbers across the world.

“It’s an activity which promotes a healthy lifestyle but at the same time is enormous fun for groups and individuals alike.”

Clip ’n Climb Leeds will cater for climbers of all abilities from four years old upwards. It will also run dedicated sessions for disabled visitors that will be tailored to provide a “calm and relaxing” experience.

Sarah Robinson, operations manager of Clip ’n Climb Leeds, said: “We have two managers who, between them, have five years’ experience working with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) children and, as a business, it is an area we will look to grow and specialise in as we move forward.

“Currently, we have the latest SEND-friendly Assist Hoist System which is used in conjunction with The Adventure harness – a full-body harness that has been specifically designed to cater for a wide age and size range. We have also installed a hydraulic variable height changing couch in our disabled toilet facilities.”

Clip ’n Climb Leeds is based in the Tristram Centre on Brown Lane West, off Gelderd Road, and is also home to a diner called Woodpeckers.

The attraction opens on Saturday, ring 0113 245 8723 for further information.