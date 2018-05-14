Hitting new heights at the Temple Newsam Park ‘Go Ape’ attraction

An new aerial adventure course has officially opened today.

Deputy leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Debra Coupar cut the ribbon on the new high ropes ‘Go Ape’ attraction set within the confines of Menagerie Wood in Temple Newsam Park.

Mike Hench tries out the course.

There are three different levels of fun to suit both the beginner and experienced Go Ape fanatic and challenges vary from obstacles at increasing heights to a free-fall Tarzan Swing and four tree-to-tree zips. There is also the chance to experience a mammoth 46ft sheer drop called ‘The Plummet’.

Coun Coupar said: “It is fantastic news that a Go Ape aerial adventure course is now officially open to the public in Leeds.

“The attraction is really tremendous fun for people of all ages, and we are looking forward to welcoming people to Temple Newsam Park not just from Leeds, but from across the country. This we believe will bring an additional boost to the local economy through the creation of exciting new job opportunities and an increase in visitor spend.”

Leeds City Council has worked in partnership with Go Ape to support the opening of the facility at Temple Newsam Park, and to also ensure that the development would not impact on the woodland area of the park remaining accessible and open to members of the public.

Ben Davies, head of business development at Go Ape, added: "We can’t wait to welcome the people of Leeds to see a whole new side of Temple Newsam. We want to thank Leeds City Council in supporting us getting off the ground and up into the trees and we hope to see you soon.”