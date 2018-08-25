Historic estate that has put itself on menu

For almost 300 years the 4,500 acres of estate grounds have been self-sufficient with cattle, lamb, venison, garden produce and game birds.

There are seven acres of walled garden and produce that is rarely available in supermarkets and it is said that in one year Harewood House Trust head gardener Trevor Nicholson grew 120 varieties of tomatoes.

24 August 2018...... Trapize artist Anna Rastova performs for the Moscow State Circus at Harewood House near Leeds. Picture Tony Johnson.

Collaborations with other local independents are key to the future success of the Food and Drink Project and as well as Whittaker’s have included Knaresborough based Roosters Brew Co, Ilkley Breweries and Quirky Craft Ales of Garforth in Leeds. Next up is a kitchen residency Northern Monk Brewing Co also in Leeds.