Historic Canal Mills music venue in Leeds announces closure

An historic textile mill that has been operating as a popular music and arts venue in Leeds for six years is set to close, organised have announced.

The nineteenth century Canal Mills has showcased music events, live gigs, art exhibitions and beer festivals since it was transformed for the reopening in 2012.

Canal Mills, in Brandon Street, Leeds.

Now, in a sorrowful Facebook post, bosses have today (Friday) revealed that the Brandon Street venue will close on January 1, 2019.

It comes after plans were submitted to Leeds City Council earlier this year, to turn the Grade II-listed building into apartments as part of a development called Canal Mills Estate.

The post, entitled "The Final Chapter", said: "Sadly, the time has come...

"Following the announcement of the Canal Mills Estate redevelopment, Canal Mills will close its doors after six incredible years, for the final time on the 01.01.2019.

"Locking behind it over half a decade of unforgettable moments and memories..."

It referenced nights and events held at the venue over the years, including 12-hour NYD parties, Innervisions, annual craft beer festivals and Banobo Live.

"The goosebumps, hands in the air moments, and lifelong friends made," it went on.

However, for vans of the historic complex, organisers revealed that a final series of events are being launched as the countdown continues to its closure.

The post said: "But we're not done yet - this Autumn and Winter, we'll be celebrating our beloved venue with one final series of events, culminating on New Year's Day, where we'll bid farewell to Canal Mills for the very last time.

"As one door closes, another opens - stay tuned for our next venture and join us for the final chapter of Canal Mills... x"