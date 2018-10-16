Here’s your chance to win tickets to a scary screening in Leeds this Halloween

If you’re looking to get well and truly scared this Halloween then we have just the thing for you.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with Cineworld at White Rose to offer readers free tickets to a spooky screening of a Halloween classic.

White Rose shopping centre in Leeds is giving away more than a hundred free cinema seats.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to a screening of Scream, simply email ali@umpf.co.uk.

The deadline for entries is Monday, October 22.

Winners will be chosen at random and contacted by October 25.

The screening of Scream, which is rated 18, will be shown on the big night itself, Wednesday, October 31 (from 7-9pm.)

If frightful films aren’t for you, there’s plenty of fun at White Rose this Halloween season, with families invited to take part in Halloween-themed fun on October 27 and 28.

There will be a range of activities on offer such as craft pumpkin-decorating, make-your-own trick-or-treat bags, a spooky selfie station and ghoulish slime-making workshops to get involved with.

Events take place in the Central Atrium from 10am-6pm on October 27 and 11am-5pm on October 28.

White Rose’s 11-screen Cineworld with IMAX boasts Yorkshire’s only ScreenX experience – a brand new immersive 270-degree screen, offering an entertainment experience like never before.