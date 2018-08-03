Here's why there's been a police cordon outside a house in Belle Isle, Leeds, all day

editorial image
0
Have your say

Police are investigating a 'disturbance' after finding blood at a house in Belle Isle.

A cordon is in place on Aberfield Drive in Belle Isle.

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Armley
West Yorkshire Police said:

"Officers were called at around 8.12pm yesterday evening to a property on Aberfield Drive, Belle Isle following a brief disturbance.

"On entry, officers found a small patch of blood in the property. There are no reports of any injuries. A cordon remains in place while the circumstances are established."

The fine path leading down to Little Stainforth with Penyghent on skyline.

This walk in the Yorkshire Dales National Park offers the chance to escape the crowds

Police called to 'empty suitcase' in Leeds city centre