Here's why Leeds pub Stick or Twist is being demolished this week

Demolition work is believed to have started on popular city centre Wetherspoons pub Stick and Twist.

The two-storey 'podium' building near the First Direct Arena has been occupied only by the pub since the Grosvenor Casino closed in 2016.

Skyscraper plans at Leeds Wetherspoons site

It's now due to be knocked down to make way for new student accommodation - but as the pub chain has a 90-year lease on the site, it will re-open in a new unit built as part of the development.

Unite have been given permission to build two tower blocks, one 27-storey and one with 15 floors, on Merrion Way, Tower House Street and Brunswick Terrace.

Councillors approved the plans as part of proposals to improve the area following concerns that regeneration predicted after the opening of the arena had been slow to happen.

The student apartments were considered 'compatible' with the location.

Around 900 students are expected to live in the flats once completed, and the development will have a basement car park. They are scheduled to be completed by August 2020.