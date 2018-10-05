Here's why a busy emergency ward at Harrogate Hospital is appealing for your help to raise £10,000

Nurses, doctors and other staff working in one of the busiest parts of Harrogate District Hospital are appealing for help to raise £10,000 to improve their department.

The Clinical Assessment, Triage and Treatment (CATT) Ward is a busy medical admissions unit which cares for individuals being admitted through the Emergency Department or straight from their GP.

But the CATT team are now calling for help to raise money which will go towards new bedside lockers for the storage of patients’ medication and their personal belongings.

Replacing the old current lockers with new models will give staff easier access to the important medical equipment on the wall at the bedside. It will also mean the ward is a nicer environment for patients and visitors.

Claire Wells, Trainee Nursing Associate on CATT, said: “We’re a team who works really closely together for the benefit of our patients, providing high quality care for local people.

"However, our environment needs enhancing and that’s why we’re putting so much effort into our fundraising. The more support we have the quicker we can raise the money needed to help to improve our patient environment. Please get involved if you’re able to!

“We are proud of our team on CATT and we work together to give care that we can be proud of. We are also proud to work at Harrogate District Hospital and have had great support from Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.”

The team has already made contact with local businesses who have very kindly donated amazing gifts for a raffle, such as days out, vouchers, experiences and meals.

Tickets are going on sale very soon.

Further donations are always welcome – please email Claire.Wells@hdft.nhs.uk.

The team are also planning a sponsored walk and are currently planning out a unique, safe route.

If anyone would like to donate to the campaign, there is a donation box on CATT (First Floor, Strayside Wing, Harrogate District Hospital).

Alternatively: TEXT: HEAL58 followed by a space then either £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 to 70070.

Or click here to donate online