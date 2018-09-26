Here's when new Leeds shopping centre The Springs at Thorpe Park will officially open

Have your say

The countdown is on until the opening of The Springs - Leeds' newest retail park.

The shopping development at the Thorpe Park business park in east Leeds has now confirmed it will open its doors on Saturday October 13.

There will be free giveaways and promotions throughout the day.

Here's what you can expect to find at The Springs:-

Shops

Big names confirmed so far include TK Maxx, River Island, Next, Outfit, Marks & Spencer and Boots. More chains are expected to sign up for units at the site.

Eating and drinking

The two major restaurant tenants to anchor The Springs are celebrity chef Gino d'Acampo's chain My Restaurant - which will have a coffee and prosecco bar, a deli counter and an outdoor terrace - and fast food brand Nando's.

Leisure

If you don't want to shop or eat, there's going to be an Odean multiplex cinema and PureGym are opening a fitness centre - although the cinema won't arrive till early 2019.