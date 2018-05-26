Here's when Leeds' new The Ivy restaurant will open

Celebrity haunt The Ivy have confirmed when their new brasserie in the Victoria Quarter will open its doors.
Signs in the unit the chain - famous for its London nightspot popular with A-list names - will occupy say it is due to open this autumn, although a specific date has not been given,
Staff recruitment has also begun.
Gordon Ramsay's former right-hand man Mark Askew has been tasked with expanding the restaurants under the portfolio The Ivy Collection, and branches have already opened in York and Harrogate.
