Here's some top tips to cut a three hour festive food and gift shop in half

It’s one of the most stressful and loathed tasks over the Christmas period, the festive food shop.

With recent research from Airtasker revealing the average Christmas supermarket shop will set us back a whopping two and a half hours, it’s no surprise that one in three of us admit we’d happily pay someone to brave the aisles for us.

With that in mind, they’ve pulled together some helpful tips to cut the supermarket battle in half and ensure you’re in and out with limited stress.

Park near the exit - Sure, it’s a pain having to walk further to the store and back, but you’ll cut out queuing time to get out of the car park.

Be tactical with timings - According to Google’s location data, 7-9am on Saturday 22nd is expected to be the quietest time with 7-9pm also quieting down after the peak of around 2-4pm. Consider doing a late-night shop on Saturday, potentially bagging a few bargains in the whoopsie aisles on the way, and then finishing off with a quick shop the Sunday or Monday morning to grab the missing items on your list.

Check Google before you go - Google’s location data will tell you how busy your local store is, so you can decide whether to try a different time later when it’s quieter.

Go to a supermarket you’re familiar with - Different supermarkets regardless of brand are all set out differently. If you go to a supermarket you’re unfamiliar with, you’ll no doubt get stressed searching around for items that aren’t in the same place as your local. Stick to what you know!

Create a well thought out shopping list - Structure your shopping list based on each aisle and where it is located in the store. This way you can navigate effectively from aisle to aisle and tick each item off your list.

Section out your trolley - Place items in the trolley based on where you will unpack them once they’re home; creating piles for the fridge, freezer, cupboards etc. that you can pack up and unload quickly.

Scan and Go - Opt for a supermarket with ‘scan as you go’ facilities, cutting out the long checkout queues and being able to pack into your bags as you shop.

Online shop - The online shop might seem like the safest option, but delivery slots are filling up fast. The general cut off time to get a delivery slot just before Christmas is the 20th December. Big chains such as Asda is only delivering up until the 23rd and Tesco is limiting deliveries to one per person across the 23rd and 24th December.

Outsource your Christmas - Community marketplace Airtasker has found a group of people who apparently, love doing the jobs we hate. With everything from wrapping your presents to cooking your Christmas dinner, you can now post a task for your most hated Christmas chores, and find someone who’ll do them for you.