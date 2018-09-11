Here's how you can meet former Leeds United star Noel Whelan in Garforth

Have your say

Homegrown Leeds United player and Elland Road commentator Noel Whelan is taking part in a public Q&A session.

The 43-year-old made 48 appearances for his hometown club between 1993-95, and went on to play for Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Millwall.

The retired striker has since gone on to become BBC Radio Leeds' matchday commentator at Elland Road.

He is making a public appearance at the Holiday Inn in Garforth on Friday September 14 from 7pm, and will be discussing his own career as well as the Whites' start to the season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Tickets are priced at £34.95, including a two-course meal, and can be purchased from the hotel.