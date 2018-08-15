Here's how you can get free gin at this Leeds pub

A pub in Headingley is offering drinkers free gin this weekend - as long as you offer bar staff a seasonal vegetable in exchange.

Woodies on Otley Road is asking customers to bring rhubarb to the pub on Saturday and Sunday - and in return they'll get a rhubarb-flavoured gin and tonic on the house.

The unconventional offer has been launched to meet the rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

Allan Ware, general manager at the Woodies, said:

“Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better!

“Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination – the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger – and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend!”

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one as the offer is only available while stocks last. Tinned rhubarb will also be accepted as payment. Terms and conditions apply.