Here's how you can get a £200 voucher to spend at M&S Food in Leeds - just by queuing up

A new branch of Marks & Spencer in Leeds is offering its first 200 customers the chance to win a £200 gift voucher.

The promotion is running on Thursday October 11 at the new M&S Foodhall at The Springs, the new retail development at Thorpe Park in east Leeds.

This is when The Springs will officially open

The rest of the shopping centre will officially open two days later - when customers can also check out River Island, Next, Outfit, H&M, TK Maxx, Boots and Nando's.

From 10am, the first 200 people in the M&S queue will receive a golden ticket - one of which will entitle the holder to a £200 voucher. Other vouchers, ranging in value from £25 to £5, will also be given out.

The store will stock thousands of products from the brand's food range, and customers can also order clothing and home items online to collect from the site.

Fifty staff will be employed and the opening hours are Monday-Saturday 8am-8pm and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

The Springs, near Colton and Garforth, is conveniently located just off junction 46 of the M1.

A 10-screen Odeon cinema, a PureGym fitness centre and a branch of Gino d'Acampo's My Restaurant will also open at the retail centre in the coming months.