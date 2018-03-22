Here's how to get tickets to Peaky Blinders-themed race night in Leeds

Leeds played an important role in the filming of gangster drama Peaky Blinders - and now you can celebrate with a Tommy Shelby-themed night out.

The Light is hosting a race evening based around the notorious Birmingham gang on April 20 - and they're promising an exciting 1920s atmosphere and plenty of entertainment.

Fancy dress is encouraged and guests will get to enjoy cocktails, fine dining, horse racing, tarot card reading and live jazz.

The ticket-only event will be catered by Browns of the Headrow.

It's expected to be a sell-out and hundreds of people have already expressed interest in attending.

The Light's Stephanie James said:

“Peaky Blinders has a cult-like following, so we wanted to tap into the imagination of our customers and offer them a unique experience that even Tommy Shelby would be proud of. The evening is already proving hugely popular, so we’re expecting it to sell out very quickly. We’re urging those wanting to place their bets to act now, before they live to regret it!”

Those looking to book onto the race evening can book online here. Tickets are priced at £42.51 and the event runs from 7pm.

Peaky Blinders was famously filmed in Yorkshire using locations including the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Leeds Town Hall, City Varieties, Braimes Pressings and St Chad's Church in Headingley, while the cast and crew stayed in Leeds city centre hotels during the shoot.

Peaky Blinders: The Yorkshire filming locations