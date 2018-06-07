Here's how big the Headingley sinkhole is

This photo shows the scale of a huge sinkhole that has opened up on Otley Road after a water main burst underground.

The road is closed in both directions near Shire Oak Road and is expected to remain shut for two days while emergency repairs are carried out.

Buses serving Headingley are currently running on diversion.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said:

“We were made aware of a burst on Otley Road in Headingley early this morning with a team immediately dispatched to the scene.



"For health and safety reasons we have had to close parts of Headingley Lane with traffic diverted from Victoria Road round to Cardigan Lane, re-joining at the Wood Lane junction.



"We are working as quickly as possible to fix the leak and reopen the road, however due to the severity of the burst it is likely to be closed for the next two days.”

A water main has burst (pic: Robyn Vinter)