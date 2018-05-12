Here is the running order for tonight’s Eurovision Grand Final 2018

The running order in which contestants will compete during tonight’s Eurovision Grand Final has been revealed.
According to the official Eurovision website, the order is as follows:
01. Ukraine
02. Spain
03. Slovenia
04. Lithuania
05. Austria
06. Estonia
07. Norway
08. Portugal
09. United Kingdom
10. Serbia
11. Germany
12. Albania
13. France
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Australia
17. Finland
18. Bulgaria
19. Moldova
20. Sweden
21. Hungary
22. Israel
23. The Netherlands
24. Ireland
25. Cyprus
26. Italy