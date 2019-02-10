Here are the locations of the mobile speed cameras in Leeds this week

Have your say

Find below a full list of the locations of the mobile speeds camera in Leeds this week:

- Broad Lane, Sandford Between Whitecote Hill & Waterloo Lane

- A653 Dewsbury Road, Leeds city centre. Between Holmes Street and Victoria Road

- A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk Between Quarry Lane & Lowry Road

- A58 Easterley Road, Leeds Between Oakwood Lane Roundabout & Boggart Hill Drive

- A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome. Between 42A Geldered Road & railway bridge

- A61 Harrogate Road, Leeds Between Fir Tree Lane & Alwoodley Lane

- King Lane, Leeds Between 200M North Alwoodley Lane & 50M Jct With Ring Road

- A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell Between 260M NW of Jct The Mount & 50m SE of Calverley Court

- A639 Methley Between Jct with the Hollings & 110M East of Green Row

- A65 Otley Road, Guiseley Between A6038 & B6153

- Queenswood Drive, Leeds Between Queenswood Gardens 229 Queenswood Drive

- A61 Wakefield Road, Rothwell Between Middleton Lane & Leadwell Lane

- A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington Between 40M East of King Street & 75M East of Old Lane