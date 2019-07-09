Here are the four new shops set to open in Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre

Have your say

Shoppers in Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre are set to be able to visit a host of new arrivals as four new shops have been announced as part of a retail experience.

Urban fashion brand Realist and British bike manufacturer Ribble Cycles is setting up shop, alongside an extensive collection of work from local artist Nicolas Dixon and a new exhibition by Moniker Art Fair.

BLK BX, located on the lower level of Trinity Leeds, is the first retail concept of its kind in the UK and brings both the established retail and independent scenes together, whilst offering a platform for local and international artists.

Dan Wharton, Marketing Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “The latest arrivals at BLK BX offer an eclectic, diverse mix of both retail and art – something you don’t expect from your average shopping centre.

“We’re proud to offer a bold, exciting experience for visitors whilst providing a much-needed platform for local and international talent in fashion, music and art.”

Realist offers the latest range of streetwear including t-shirts, tracksuits and jackets, as well as their popular summer collection, and is open from now until July 29th.

Ribble Cycles follows the success of its recent pop-up shop at the centre.

Cycling fans can browse everything from bikes and frames to clothing and accessories from now until October 1st.

Moniker Art Fair will showcase some of the best contemporary and urban art in collaboration with Graffiti Prints, with an eye-catching array of original artworks and limited edition prints.

The Moniker Culture Leeds exhibition is now open and runs until Saturday, August 3rd.

Leeds-based abstract artist Nicolas Dixon will also display his work throughout the years, alongside a UK exclusive showcase of pieces by New York graffiti legend Sen-1.

For more details about BLK BX, visit www.trinityleeds.com and www.blk-bx.com or follow @blk.bx on Instagram and @blkbxstores on Facebook.