Here are the Christmas and New Year emergency numbers and opening times for Leeds

Chemists, plumbing emergencies and helplines for the festive period.

Most chemist’s in Leeds are closed on Christmas Day but here are the opening times and phone numbers of open pharmacists on Christmas day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas Day, December 25.

Drighlington Pharmacy, 151 King Street BD11 1EJ, 0113 2852000, 11.00-13.00.Star Pharmacy, 136 Cardigan Road, LS6 1LU, 0113 2783976, 10.00-16.00. Sky Pharmacy, 35 Harehills Road, LS8 5HR, 0113 2484107, 12:00-16:00, Khan Pharmacy, 168 Roundhay Road, LS8 5PL, 0113 2359377, 12:00-20:00.Midway Pharmacy, 23 Middleton Park Circus, LS10 4LX, 0113 2714699, 10:00-12:00. Cottingley Pharmacy, 3 Cottingley Vale, LS11 0JY, 0113 2777577, 16:00-18:00. Manor Park Pharmacy, Manor Park Surgery, LS13 2UP, 0113 2571619, 08:00-10:00. Seacroft Pharmacy, 868 York Road, LS14 6DX, 0113 2645123, 12:15-14:15. Mitchell's Chemist, 88 New Road Side, LS18 4QB, 0113 2582639, 09:00-11:00.Otley Pharmacy, 14A Market Place, LS21 3AQ, 01943 968101.Midway Pharmacy, 46 Chapeltown, LS28 8BL, 0113 257 0430, 08:00-10:00.

Boxing Day, December 26.

Boots Pharmacy, 19 Albion Arcade, LS1 5EY, 0113 2433551, 08.00-18.00. Boots Pharmacy, 12-14 Kirkgate Market, Centre LS1 7JH, 0113 2455097, 10:30-16:30.Boots The Chemist Ltd, 2 Savins Mill Way, LS5 3RP, 0113 2757175, 09:00-18:00. Star Pharmacy, 136 Cardigan Road, LS6 1LU, 0113 2783976, 10.00-16.00. Boots Pharmacy, 35 Otley Road, LS6 2UE, 0113 2783833, 10:00-16:00. Sky Pharmacy, 35 Harehills Road, LS8 5HR, 0113 2484107, 12:00-16:00.Khan Pharmacy, 168 Roundhay Road, LS8 5PL, 0113 2359377, 12:00-20:00. Boots Pharmacy, Crown Point Retail Park, LS10 1E,T 0113 2448039, 08:00-18:00. Boots Pharmacy, White Rose Centre, LS11 8LL, 0113 2776196, 08.00-20.00.Asda Pharmacy, Killingbeck Drive, LS14 6UF, 0113 2019510, 09.00-18.00. Boots Pharmacy, Unit 3, The Springs Retail Park, LS15 8GG, 0113 260 2823, 07:00-18:00. Lloyds Pharmacy, Selby Road, LS15 9JA, 0113 8075304, 09:00-17:00. Asda Stores, Holt Road, LS16 7RY, 0113 2699719, 09.00-18.00. Lloyds Pharmacy, J Sainsbury's Store, LS17 5NY, 0113 2158414,08:00-19:00. Boots Pharmacy Unit 6, Guiseley Retail Park, LS20 8QH, 01943 874676, 10:00-17:00.Boots Pharmacy, 28-32 Kirkgate, LS21 3HJ, 01943 462077, 10:00-16:00. Boots Pharmacy, 1 Horsefair Centre, LS22 6FL, 01937 581676, 10:00-16:00. Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 59 St. James Street, LS22 6RS, 01937 583783, 10:00-16:00. Asda Pharmacy, Morley Howley Park Road, LS27 0BP, 0113 2012610, 09.00-18.00. Asda Pharmacy, Owlcotes Centre, LS28 6AN, 0113 2905210, 09:00-18:00.

New Years Day, January 1.

Boots Pharmacy, Leeds City Station Concourse, LS1 4DT, 0113 2421713,09:00-23:59. Boots Pharmacy, 19 Albion Arcade, LS1 5EY, 0113 2433551, 11:00-17:00. Boots Pharmacy, 12-14 Kirkgate Market Centre, LS1 7JH, 0113 245509,7 10:30-16:30 .Boots The Chemist Ltd, 2 Savins Mill Way, LS5 3RP, 0113 2757175, 09:00-18:00. Star Pharmacy, 136 Cardigan Road, LS6 1LU, 0113 2783976, 10:00-16:00. Boots Pharmacy, 35 Otley Road, LS6 2UE, 0113 2783833, 10:00-16:00. Sky Pharmacy, 35 Harehills Road, LS8 5HR, 0113 2484107, 12:00-16:00. Khan Pharmacy, 168 Roundhay Road, LS8 5PL, 0113 2359377,12:00-20:00. Boots Pharmacy, Crown Point Retail Park, LS10 1ET, 0113 2448039,10:00-18:00.

British Gas are open for emergency calls through the Christmas break, except on Sunday, December 23. Their number is: 0800 111 999.

For plumbing emergencies call TPS Plumbing and Drainage, a 24 hour, 365 service: 07757 777 051.

If you come across a rough sleeper you can let the Street Outreach Service (SOS) team know by emailing leeds.SOS@cgl.org.uk, or calling the team on 0113 245 9445.

St George’s Crypt offers help to the homeless across Leeds. Their door is open 365 days a year. Their contact number is: 0113 245 9061.

Kooth in Leeds, an online, free counselling service for children and young people available every day throughout the Christmas holidays. Opening times: Monday, December 24, Christmas Eve: 12noon – 8pm. Tuesday, December 25, Christmas Day: 4pm – 8pm. Wednesday, December 26, Boxing Day: 4pm – 8pm. Monday, December 31, New Year’s Eve: 4pm – 8pm. Tuesday, January 1, New Year's Day: 4pm – 8pm.

The Samaritans offer support 365 days a year, 24 hours of the day, including support for those who may be feeling suicidal. Call: 116 123.

The Leeds Domestic Violence service number is: 0113 2460401. They are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

Connect Helpline is a telephone help line for people in Leeds. They will be open 6pm-2am every day over the festive period. Call: 0808 800 1212.

Supermarket opening times. These are general times and may vary store to store.

ASDA: Sunday, Dec23 – 10:30am-4:30pm. Christmas Eve Dec 24– 12:01am-7pm Christmas Day Dec 25 – closed. Boxing Day Dec 26 – 9am-6pm Thursday, Dec 27 – Opens at 6am. Friday Dec 28 – 24 hours. Saturday Dec29 – Closes at 10pm. Sunday Dec 30 - 10am-4pm. New Year’s Eve Dec 31 - 8am-7pm. New Year’s Day Jan 1 – 10am-5pm

ALDI: Christmas Eve Dec 24 - 8am-6pm. Christmas Day Dec 25 - closed. Boxing Day Dec 26 - closed. Thursday Dec 27 - 8am-10pm. Friday Dec 28 - 8am-10pm. Saturday Dec 29 - 8am-10pm. Sunday Dec 30 - 10am-4pm. New Year’s Eve Dec 31 - 8am-6pm. New Year’s Day Jan 1 - closed.

Morrisons: Christmas Eve Dec24 – 5am-6pm. Christmas Day Dec25 - closed. Boxing Day Dec 26– 9am-6pm. Thursday Dec 27 – 8am-8pm. Friday Dec 28 – 6am-12am. Saturday Dec 29 – 6am-12pm. Sunday Dec 30 – 10am-4pm. New Year’s Eve Dec 31 - 6am-4pm. New Year’s Day Jan 1 – 9am-6pm.

Sainsburies: Christmas Eve Dec 24– 6am-6pm. Christmas Day Dec 25 - closed. Boxing Day Dec 26 – 9am-4pm. Thursday Dec 27 – 6am-8pm. Friday Dec 28 – 6am-8am. Saturday Dec 29– 6am-12pm. Sunday Dec 30 – 6am-8pm. New Year’s Eve Dec 31 - 6am-7pm. New Year’s Day Jan 1– 9am-5pm.

The NHS 111 emergency doctor number is open over the festive period but there are restrictions on Christmas Day and Boxing day as they are classed as bank holidays. The out-of-hours period is from 6.30pm to 8am on weekdays and all day at weekends and on bank holidays. Any other day the service is 24 hour.

Online GP consultation service Push Doctor will be open every day throughout Christmas and New Year letting patients see a doctor throughout the festive period. Patients signed up to Push Doctor service can book an online consultation and speak to a doctor from 8am - 8pm every day, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Call: 0330 808 4702. Or click here