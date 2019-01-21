Hepworth Wakefield joins city’s rhubarb festival

The Hepworth Wakefield will be offering a Yorkshire dining experience as part of the Wakefield Rhubarb Festival next month.

Visitors can experience a five-course meal - plus canapés and a welcome drink - made entirely using Yorkshire-based products at The Hepworth Café from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday, February 23.

Tickets are £50, or £45 if you book before January 31. Visit hepworthwakefield.org/whats-on/pop-up-restaurant to book.

The rhubarb festival will see ITV’s Katie Rushworth and BBC’s Chris Bavin entertain the crowd with tips on cooking healthy meals at bargain prices, while Angelos Epithemiou, famous for his part in BBC comedy game show Shooting Stars with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, will be performing as part of a new comedy club.

The annual festival, which celebrates the city’s traditional links with the rhubarb growing industry, offers food, drink and entertainment for the whole family. This year, the festival will run from Friday, February 22, to Sunday, February 24. Visitors can enjoy whole host of tasty treats, from artisan breads, preserves and cheeses, to gin and wine, each with their very own rhubarb twist. There will also be live music in the Rhu-Bar Tent, a fully-heated Yurt situated in the Bull Ring, which operates a licenced bar, and street vendors selling hot food. The comedy club will take place on Friday, February 22, from 7pm. Tickets cost £10 and must be bought in advance. Visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/rhubarb to purchase tickets.