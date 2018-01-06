Hepworth Wakefield hosts celebration of ceramics

The Hepworth Wakefield is home to a rich and eclectic collection of ceramics made by some of the great names of modern pottery, including Hans Coper and Lucy Rie.

And for the gallery’s latest exhibition, British artist Serena Korda has chosen a selection of those pieces to display alongside her own new and existing works.

It also features a new presentation of Hold Fast, Stand Sure, I Scream a Revolution – a ceramic sound installation by Korda for Glasgow International Festival of Visual Art in 2016.

Made up of 29 individual porcelain mushrooms suspended from the ceiling, it will be played as bells during a ceramics fair in early May.