Georgia Fennell: Help find missing teen with links to Dewsbury

The 17-year-old was last seen in East Bierley, Bradford at 3.15pm yesterday afternoon (March 10).

She is described as a white female, around 5ft8 tall, slim build, shoulder length brown hair, last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top with silver buttons and black leggings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Fennell.

She is known to the Kirklees area particularly the Dewsbury area.

Police are increasingly concerned for Georgia’s welfare and are asking for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Information can be given via 101 or online at: westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1678 o 10 March

**********************