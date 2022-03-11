Georgia Fennell: Help find missing teen with links to Dewsbury
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing teenager Georgia Fennell.
The 17-year-old was last seen in East Bierley, Bradford at 3.15pm yesterday afternoon (March 10).
She is described as a white female, around 5ft8 tall, slim build, shoulder length brown hair, last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top with silver buttons and black leggings.
Police are increasingly concerned for Georgia’s welfare and are asking for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch with police as soon as possible.
Information can be given via 101 or online at: westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1678 o 10 March
