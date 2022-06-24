Help find missing Leeds teenager who police believe was assault victim

Police are appealing to help trace a missing Leeds teenager who they believe was the victim of an assault earlier this week.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 24th June 2022, 9:53 am
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 9:55 am
Kaiden Hinds. PIC: West Yorkshire Police
Kaiden Hinds was reported missing from Seacroft on Tuesday, June 14 and officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him.

They believe the 16-year-old was the victim of an assault earlier this week and he was last seen on Stainmore Close at 5.30pm yesterday afternoon (June 23).

Kaiden is described as a white male, of slim build with black hair and wearing a black/navy blue tracksuit, cream trainers and possibly walking with a limp.

Anyone who may have seen Kaiden or knows where he might be is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1332 of 23/6.

