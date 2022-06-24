Help find missing Leeds teenager who police believe was assault victim

Kaiden Hinds was reported missing from Seacroft on Tuesday, June 14 and officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him.
They believe the 16-year-old was the victim of an assault earlier this week and he was last seen on Stainmore Close at 5.30pm yesterday afternoon (June 23).
Kaiden is described as a white male, of slim build with black hair and wearing a black/navy blue tracksuit, cream trainers and possibly walking with a limp.
Anyone who may have seen Kaiden or knows where he might be is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1332 of 23/6.