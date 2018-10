Have your say

A major route into Leeds was closed for over an hour this morning.

Traffic was queuing on the M621 in Leeds in both directions at junction 5 Tunstall Road to junction 4 for the city centre.

The incident took place on the westbound carriageway, although both carriageways are now closed.

UPDATES

Leeds M621 closure: Woman seriously injured in fall from Tunstall Road Bridge

For the latest travel news in Leeds - join our Facebook group here.