Heavy traffic and partially blocked road due to 'large sinkhole' on major Leeds road

A major Leeds road is partially blocked and traffic is building up this morning due to the appearance of a 'large'sinkhole.
The A660 Otley Road is partially blocked in both directions near Shire Oak Road.
It is being reported that the sinkhole has been caused by a major water pipe that has burst underground.
The Council, Police and the Water Board are all said to be at the scene.
More to follow.