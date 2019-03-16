Heavy rain in Leeds as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for West Yorkshire, including Leeds this Saturday.

Heavy, persistent rain is expected with the potential for some flooding.

A yellow weather warning is still in place for rain in Leeds.

The warning is in place until midnight on Saturday March 16.

In Leeds the rain is forecast to continue until 6pm on Saturday March 16 before starting again at 9pm.

The rain will become patchier this afternoon, allowing some dry periods to develop.

There will be strong southwesterly winds with a maximum temperature of 11 degrees.

The evening will become dry with clear spells and the winds will ease.

Isolated showers may develop at times later in the night, mainly in the west, these falling as snow on high ground.

The minimum temperature overnight will be 1 °C.

What to expect

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Looking ahead

Sunday

The wet weather will start to ease on Sunday with some sunny spells and isolated showers accompanied by a brisk westerly breeze.

Snow may still fall on higher ground.

It will be cloudier late afternoon and evening with showers becoming more frequent before turning cold and clear overnight with a maximum temperature of 8 degrees.

Monday to Wednesday

Monday will be chilly at first but otherwise dry with sunny periods.

Its forecast to be generally cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of some patchy light rain or drizzle at times and light winds throughout.