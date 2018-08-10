Heavy downpours in Leeds could bring THUNDERSTORMS and HAIL

Experts are warning that Leeds could be hit by HAIL and THUNDERSTORMS today as heavy downpours are predicted for the city.

Thunderstorms could hit Leeds on Fridasy

Met Office experts say that heavy showers will be the first thing to hit Leeds today (Friday) at around 11am, before a prolonged spell of heavy rain at around 12pm.

It will then remain dry but cloudy, until around 6pm when Leeds will be hit by another light shower.

A Met Office spokesperson said of today's forecast: "Frequent heavy, blustery showers through the day with thunderstorms and hail possible.

"These will be interspersed with sunny spells, although temperatures will remain close to the average for the time of year, with a westerly breeze.

"Maximum temperature 20 °C."