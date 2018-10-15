Heartfelt "keep whistling" message for a Leeds man killed in a collision with car as arrested driver is released

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal collision in Leeds.

Stephen James Linley, aged 33, from the city, died at the scene after the collision in Black Bull Street near the junction with Armouries Way at about 9.40pm on Friday. He was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a black BMW 325 car.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on Friday night.

Bouquets of roses and lilies and yellow and white flowers have been placed at the scene where the police have also left a sign appealing for witnesses and information.

One card fastened to a bouquet read: "To my dear Stevie, Keep whistling wherever you are, it's just heartbreaking. I hope to see you again soon. Forever Your Girl Mate, Jessica."

There was also a black and white cat soft toy fastened to the railings above the flowers.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today that the driver who was arrested at the scene on Friday night on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, a 25-year-old man, from Batley, was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to support Stephen’s family.

Sgt Fiona Hoodless, from the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said:“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident and we have spoken to a number of witnesses.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the circumstances of the collision itself or who saw the movements of the black BMW 325 in the time leading up to the incident.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at time and has any dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.”